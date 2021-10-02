The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,747,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,063 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,952,000 after acquiring an additional 441,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $705,125,000 after acquiring an additional 369,300 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,711.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 301,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4,712.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 248,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,339,000 after acquiring an additional 243,575 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.45.

Shares of GS traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $380.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,382,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,103. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $397.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

