The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FTNT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $248.48.

Shares of FTNT opened at $298.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $300.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.09. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $322.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 96.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after buying an additional 9,026,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fortinet by 253.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,012 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1,474.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,160,000 after purchasing an additional 589,618 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 17,419.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 399,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,764,000 after purchasing an additional 397,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter worth $75,815,000. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

