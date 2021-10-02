The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in The Hershey by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in The Hershey by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.50.

HSY stock opened at $170.78 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.23. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.23%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $889,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,181.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,102 shares of company stock valued at $3,022,006 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

