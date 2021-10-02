The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,505 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,948 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.90% of Commvault Systems worth $32,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $77.72 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.64, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.32.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Summit Insights lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

