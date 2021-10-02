The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $27.08 Million Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,009 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.66% of Summit Materials worth $27,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $120,193,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,979,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,150,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,776 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,500,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,288,000 after acquiring an additional 952,426 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,002,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,947,000 after acquiring an additional 636,705 shares during the period.

NYSE SUM opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.24. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUM. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.70.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

