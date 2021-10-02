The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $28.11 Million Stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,824 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,998 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.48% of South State worth $28,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSB. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South State by 2.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South State by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,860,000 after purchasing an additional 94,549 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South State by 13.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of South State by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,533. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.87.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $77.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average is $78.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.07. South State Co. has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.76 million. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. South State’s payout ratio is presently 38.28%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

