The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 134,228 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,268,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,228 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in APi Group were worth $26,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in APi Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,172 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP increased its holdings in APi Group by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in APi Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,315,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in APi Group by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 4,096,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,708,000 after acquiring an additional 847,390 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in APi Group by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,301,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,245 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 0.73. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. APi Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 25.92%.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

