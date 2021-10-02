The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 191,599 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 266.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 263,589 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,599 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $29,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $109.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $410.28 million during the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 23.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

