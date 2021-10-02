The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 26,901 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,087,278 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 26,901 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $31,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 223,619 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,139 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Halliburton by 2.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 30,908 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.26 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

HAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. COKER & PALMER upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

