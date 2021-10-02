The Sherwin-Williams Company Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Sherwin-Williams in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.30. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.28.

SHW stock opened at $285.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $310.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

