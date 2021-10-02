The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the August 31st total of 136,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:EHGRF remained flat at $$2.40 during trading hours on Friday. The Star Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66.
The Star Entertainment Group Company Profile
