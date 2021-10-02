The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives $161.69 Average PT from Analysts

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.69.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSE TRV traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.42. 1,145,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,067. The Travelers Companies has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.74. The company has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $226,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

