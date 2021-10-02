The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 12.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 12.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,925,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,918,000 after acquiring an additional 322,040 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,193,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,304,000 after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 8.2% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 69,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV opened at $152.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $163.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Bank of America downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.