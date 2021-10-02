The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $203.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $216.00 to $203.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $208.69.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $176.01 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.42 and its 200 day moving average is $179.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 56.5% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after purchasing an additional 147,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 1,898.5% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 297,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

