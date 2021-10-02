The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt raised The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 2.09. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

