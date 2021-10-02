TheStreet Downgrades MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) to D+

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $519.33.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $612.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $660.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $623.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $145.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.95 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 83.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MicroStrategy will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total value of $6,430,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,430,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.30, for a total value of $929,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth about $633,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,860,000 after acquiring an additional 23,263 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,969,000 after acquiring an additional 95,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,062,000 after acquiring an additional 17,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.