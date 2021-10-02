TheStreet Downgrades Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PBFS opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. Pioneer Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04.

Get Pioneer Bancorp alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 56.6% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,340,000 after purchasing an additional 671,900 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 12.4% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 844,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 93,533 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 28,064 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 560,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 17,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc (New York) engages as a two-tier mutual holding company for Pioneer Bank. The company was founded in March 2019 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.