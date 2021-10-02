Thore Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $55,057.77 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $55,057.77 and approximately $131,321.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.32 or 0.00357394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006088 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000786 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

