ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TDUP. Zacks Investment Research raised ThredUp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.90.

ThredUp stock opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ThredUp has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $31.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.15.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ThredUp news, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $1,978,998.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,115.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,193,514 shares of company stock valued at $27,533,666.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 928.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

