Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Short Interest Update

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 5,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THMG opened at $0.12 on Friday. Thunder Mountain Gold has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.

Get Thunder Mountain Gold alerts:

About Thunder Mountain Gold

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of premier precious and base metal properties. Its projects include South Mountain located in southwest of Boise, Idaho and Trout Creek located in Nevada. The company was founded on November 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.