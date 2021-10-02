Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Short Interest Update

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 5,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:THMG opened at $0.12 on Friday. Thunder Mountain Gold has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.
About Thunder Mountain Gold
Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.