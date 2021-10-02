Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.59% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 138.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 32,576 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 226.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,742,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 263.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 39,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 28,590 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period.

TPHD opened at $29.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average is $30.06. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $22.48 and a 52-week high of $31.23.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.