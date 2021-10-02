Tio Tech A’s (NASDAQ:TIOAU) Lock-Up Period Will End on October 5th

Tio Tech A’s (NASDAQ:TIOAU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, October 5th. Tio Tech A had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 8th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Tio Tech A’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ:TIOAU opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92. Tio Tech A has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tio Tech A in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,000,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tio Tech A during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,000,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tio Tech A during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,579,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tio Tech A during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,500,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tio Tech A during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,000,000.

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

