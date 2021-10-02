TokenPay (TPAY) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $131,618.00

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $131,618.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0794 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,018.58 or 0.99971324 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00082033 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006009 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00057787 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001088 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002122 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $287.02 or 0.00597554 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

