Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

Tompkins Financial stock opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.70. Tompkins Financial has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $92.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.07 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 29.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.54%.

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Ita M. Rahilly bought 444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.78 per share, for a total transaction of $34,978.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $245,163.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 802.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the first quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

