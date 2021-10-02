Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY) Short Interest Update

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TACYY opened at $5.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29. Total Access Communication Public has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $6.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4967 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.37%.

Total Access Communication Public Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include prepaid and postpaid packages, aircards, handsets, and accessories. It operates through the Mobile Telephone Service and Related Services; and Sales of Handsets and Starter Kits segments.

