Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN)’s stock price rose 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 135.75 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 135.75 ($1.77). Approximately 509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 18,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.70).

TOWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Town Centre Securities in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 136.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 135.37. The stock has a market cap of £71.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over Â£394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

