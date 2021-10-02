TowneBank to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.91 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:TOWN)

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TowneBank in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.91 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TowneBank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

TowneBank stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $167.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.97 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in TowneBank by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 607,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in TowneBank by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 74,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in TowneBank by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in TowneBank by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in TowneBank by 408.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 407,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 327,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

