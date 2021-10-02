TradeStars Price Tops $0.17 (TSX)

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One TradeStars coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TradeStars has traded up 19% against the US dollar. TradeStars has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $307,430.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00068881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00108324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.50 or 0.00151484 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,919.91 or 1.00120475 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.76 or 0.07218139 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002536 BTC.

TradeStars Coin Profile

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,729,271 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

TradeStars Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TradeStars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TradeStars using one of the exchanges listed above.

