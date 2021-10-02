Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COOK. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Traeger in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE:COOK opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01. Traeger has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $213.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 million. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

