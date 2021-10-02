Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.100-$7.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Travel + Leisure also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.240-$3.300 EPS.

NYSE TNL opened at $57.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.34. Travel + Leisure has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.66%.

TNL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Travel + Leisure stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Travel + Leisure worth $21,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

