Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

TVTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.74. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.20 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $134,152.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,493 shares of company stock valued at $175,503 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,748,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,863,000 after buying an additional 3,392,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,457,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,852,000 after buying an additional 1,629,846 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,912,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after buying an additional 1,174,860 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,614,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,192,000 after buying an additional 1,056,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 3,544.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,056,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after buying an additional 1,027,538 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

