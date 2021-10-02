Trifast (LON:TRI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $146.44

Trifast plc (LON:TRI) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 146.44 ($1.91) and traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.83). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 140 ($1.83), with a volume of 161,594 shares trading hands.

TRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Trifast in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Trifast in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Trifast in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Trifast alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 144.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 146.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of £190.46 million and a PE ratio of 32.56.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Trifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.