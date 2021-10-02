Trigran Investments Inc. Raises Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 510,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,456 shares during the period. SiTime comprises about 7.1% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $64,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the first quarter worth about $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the first quarter worth about $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SiTime news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $992,858.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,992 shares in the company, valued at $18,072,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $393,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,649,561 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.55. The stock had a trading volume of 186,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,391. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.66. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $75.81 and a 1-year high of $239.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,213.75, a PEG ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.62.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SITM. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SiTime in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

