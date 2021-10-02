TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.52 Million

Equities analysts expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to post $61.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.00 million. TriState Capital reported sales of $50.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year sales of $235.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $234.78 million to $236.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $281.30 million, with estimates ranging from $278.00 million to $284.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.23%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSC. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriState Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,359,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,467,000 after purchasing an additional 184,781 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of TriState Capital by 27.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,265,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,191,000 after purchasing an additional 271,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,133,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 128,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in TriState Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,630,000. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSC traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,703. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 2.09. TriState Capital has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.76.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

