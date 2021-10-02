Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 1,134.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175,952 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.76% of Triumph Bancorp worth $14,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $104.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $104.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.34.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on TBK shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.18.

In other news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $324,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,004 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.