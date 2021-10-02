TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Price Hits $0.0037 on Exchanges

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $8.75 million and $301,898.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00055551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.37 or 0.00235698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00117158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00012925 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TFBX is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

