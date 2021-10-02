Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires New Position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 30.9% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 47,530 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 9.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 40.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 65,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

CIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, City Office REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $796.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.66. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

