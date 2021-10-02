Truvestments Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 303.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth about $65,299,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,467,000 after buying an additional 875,782 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,737,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,816,000 after buying an additional 747,794 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,931,000 after buying an additional 412,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,741,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,438,000 after buying an additional 309,739 shares during the last quarter.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $202,246.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,539.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,360 shares of company stock worth $6,651,931. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BJ opened at $53.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $59.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BJ. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

