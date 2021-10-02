Truvestments Capital LLC Takes $37,000 Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 338,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,590,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $3,175,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 13.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AY. KeyCorp began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

AY stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 104.58 and a beta of 0.65. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.20.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $375.99 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 1.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 1,433.33%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

