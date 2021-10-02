TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $255.80

Shares of TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 255.80 ($3.34) and traded as low as GBX 251.61 ($3.29). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 253 ($3.31), with a volume of 74,972 shares traded.

TTG has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on TT Electronics from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TT Electronics from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 296 ($3.87).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 277.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 255.80. The firm has a market cap of £442.64 million and a PE ratio of 43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.81%.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

