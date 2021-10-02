Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.25 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

TUWOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tullow Oil from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tullow Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.25.

Shares of Tullow Oil stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. Tullow Oil has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.41. The company has a market cap of $867.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

