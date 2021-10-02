Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Position Increased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Twitter by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 101,222 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 14.0% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 42,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 16.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 26,878 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 3.7% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 946,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $65,132,000 after buying an additional 33,431 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TWTR opened at $61.98 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.93 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 131.88 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.60.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $1,260,821.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $486,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,177 shares of company stock worth $6,133,603 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

