U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) declared a dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share by the asset manager on Monday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from U.S. Global Investors’s previous dividend of $0.0025.

GROW opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.62. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $12.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Global Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) by 202.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,547 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.43% of U.S. Global Investors worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

