U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Receives $10.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 22,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $198,794.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $293,064.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in U.S. Silica by 86.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,698 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $8.82. 1,209,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,788. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69. U.S. Silica has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.00 and a beta of 3.25.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $317.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.40 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. Research analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

