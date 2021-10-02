Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Rumph anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UBSFY. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.50 ($74.71) to €57.00 ($67.06) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Benchmark cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €60.60 ($71.29) to €56.80 ($66.82) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $21.34.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

