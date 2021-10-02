UBS Group Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €48.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on G1A. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €37.75 ($44.41).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €38.68 ($45.51) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €38.75 and its 200 day moving average is €36.27. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a one year high of €41.31 ($48.60). The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

