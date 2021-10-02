UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.07.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UCBJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of UCB in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of UCB in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.39 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

UCB stock remained flat at $$111.69 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. UCB has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $114.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.60.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

