Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,505.33

Shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,505.33 ($32.73) and traded as high as GBX 3,268.08 ($42.70). Ultra Electronics shares last traded at GBX 3,230 ($42.20), with a volume of 276,852 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on ULE. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,644.38 ($34.55).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,192.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,505.33. The firm has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. Ultra Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 0.70%.

In related news, insider Simon Pryce sold 31,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,302 ($43.14), for a total transaction of £1,030,917.42 ($1,346,900.21).

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

