Umbrella Network (UMB) 1-Day Volume Reaches $9.35 Million

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded up 34.6% against the US dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001145 BTC on major exchanges. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $40.56 million and $9.35 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00078791 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014118 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 97,437,397 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars.

