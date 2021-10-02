Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,410,000 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the August 31st total of 12,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE UA traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.06. 2,720,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,627,902. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average is $18.98.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

Separately, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UA. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 449,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,086,000 after purchasing an additional 145,272 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.